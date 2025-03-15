Adclics: AI-Driven Digital Marketing Solutions

Adclics, a New Zealand-owned digital marketing agency, is revolutionising the e-commerce landscape with its suite of AI-powered tools designed to enhance online presence, optimise marketing strategies, and drive business growth.

About Adclics

Founded by CEO Bjorn Kim and COO Deesha Bhatia, Adclics emerged from a shared vision to simplify and elevate digital marketing for e-commerce businesses. Bjorn’s journey from a background in graphic design and marketing to co-founding Adclics reflects a commitment to innovation and adaptability. Deesha’s transition from healthcare to digital marketing underscores a dedication to continuous learning and problem-solving.

Our Mission

At Adclics, our mission is to empower e-commerce businesses with cutting-edge digital marketing solutions that deliver exceptional results. We leverage AI to enhance engagement with audiences and optimise marketing strategies, ensuring our clients stay ahead in a competitive digital landscape.

Services Offered

Adclics offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client:

AI-Powered Advertising: Utilising advanced AI tools to automate and optimise ad campaigns across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, ensuring effective audience targeting and maximised ROI.

Advanced SEO Analysis: Providing in-depth SEO services to enhance website visibility, drive organic traffic, and improve search engine rankings.

Engaging Content Creation: Delivering AI-assisted content creation for blogs, product descriptions, and social media, helping businesses connect authentically with their audience.

Comprehensive Analytics: Offering efficient analytics solutions to provide actionable insights into marketing campaign performance, enabling data-driven decision-making.

Personalised Email Marketing: Specialising in creating personalised and engaging email campaigns to enhance customer engagement and retention.

Looking Ahead

As we move further into 2025, Adclics remains committed to embracing AI advancements to redefine marketing strategies. Our focus on hyper-personalisation, predictive analytics, and AI-driven content creation positions us to continue delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.

Media Release 16 March 2025.