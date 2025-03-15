Advocate Argues for Methamphetamine Treatment Introduction

Jas Brosnan, a passionate advocate for marginalised communities, has submitted a groundbreaking proposal to the Law Commission, aiming to revolutionise methamphetamine addiction treatment in New Zealand. This evidence-based approach, modelled after the success of opioid replacement therapy, proposes legal access to prescription stimulants like Desoxyn and Vyvanse to mitigate addiction’s harmful effects.

New Zealanders spend 19.4 million a week on methamphetamine according to wastewater testing. Ms Brosnan emphasises that this policy could not only save lives but also reduce organised crime and drug-related violence.

“I’m committed to making this happen as it would positively impact the lives of so many around me. Who otherwise will continue resorting to anti-social behaviour to fund the crippling cost of their dependence.

It is criminal to withhold life saving support from members of our community when all of this crime, pain and suffering could be easily and inexpensively avoided”.

Ms Brosnan urges policymakers and the public to support this initiative, paving the way for a safer and healthier future for communities across New Zealand.

