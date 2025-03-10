With the countdown officially on, all eyes are on Paris later this month as the world’s best prepare to put their skills to the ultimate test.

Reuben Sharples represents Aussie Butcher New Lynn in the Hellers Sharp Blacks, the team is ready to take on the world’s best at the ‘Olympics of Butchery’ in Paris.

The world’s top butchers are sharpening their skills as the World Butchers’ Challenge (WBC) 2025 approaches, set to take place in Paris, France, from March 30–31. This prestigious event will see elite teams from around the globe compete in a high-pressure showcase of craftsmanship, speed, and creativity.

The competition will be held at the iconic Paris Expo Porte de Versailles and runs for three hours and thirty minutes. The teams must each transform a side of beef, a side of pork, a whole lamb, and five chickens into a themed display of value-added products.

Reuben says the team is ready “I’m proud to be representing New Zealand. We’ve trained hard, and while we’re up against the best, there’s nothing we’d love more than taking down the Aussies in Paris!”

The Hellers Sharp Blacks team members have been selected for their outstanding butchery skills, as well as their ability to be part of this team, ensuring they will work well together under the enormous amount of pressure that awaits them in that stadium, competing against the world’s best butchers.

Reuben Sharples, Aussie Butcher New Lynn

Reuben is a veteran member of Hellers Sharp Blacks and the President of the New Zealand Retail Meat Board. His New Lynn Store is Google’s Number #1 rated Best Butcher in Auckland.

Media Release 11 March 2025.