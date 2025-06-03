Voting is Open for the Nation’s Favourite Bacon and Ham

Until Thursday 19 June, New Zealanders are invited to cast their votes for People’s Choice as part of the 2025 100% New Zealand Bacon & Ham Awards – celebrating the tastiest, most expertly crafted pork products made from New Zealand-born and raised pork.

In 2024, Reuben Sharples and the team at Aussie Butcher New Lynn took home the coveted People’s Choice Awards for both Best Ham and Best Bacon, thanks to an outpouring of support from their loyal local fans. Now, they’re back and hoping to repeat their success in a year that promises even stiffer competition.

“In 2024 local fans showed their love for our ham and bacon and voted for us in the 100% New Zealand Bacon & Ham Awards – we won both People’s Choice Awards! We couldn’t have done it without you,” says Reuben.

“The quality of bacon and ham across the country is incredibly high, but we’re proud of what we do and grateful to be in the running again.”

Reuben’s ham is famous for its rich, savoury flavour, perfectly cured and smoked to succulent perfection, while his bacon balances a satisfying meaty bite with just the right level of crispness when cooked.

What sets award-winning ham and bacon apart?

Texture: Ham should be firm yet tender, not watery or rubbery. Bacon should be thick enough to hold its shape and offer a satisfying chew.

Taste: A deep, smoky flavour in bacon and a well-rounded, naturally sweet finish in ham. Not too salty – just rich and flavourful.

Cooking quality: Premium bacon holds its shape and sizzles without excessive shrinkage or splatter. Great ham carves cleanly and retains its juiciness whether baked or served cold.

While the public decides the People’s Choice Awards, the 2025 competition also includes Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals awarded across multiple categories of bacon and ham. Judging takes place over two days, with a panel of respected butchers and culinary experts carefully inspecting, tasting and scoring entries from across Aotearoa – all made exclusively with 100% New Zealand pork.

With voting now open, fans of Reuben and the Aussie Butcher New Lynn are encouraged to once again show their support. Every vote counts in putting their local favourite back on top.

Visit www.baconandhamawards.co.nz to vote for your favourite ham and bacon before Thursday 19 June.

Media Release 4 June 2025.