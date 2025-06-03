Green Geeks on a Mission

Most people don’t think of computer repair shops when they think of environmental action. But Computer Help NZ is flipping that assumption like a laptop lid.

In an ambitious 10-year sustainability campaign, Computer Help NZ has launched the 4th of 31 projects designed to halve their carbon footprint—and this one’s a trashy triumph.

We’re talking next-level recycling. Sure, we’ve been separating landfill, recycling, and compost for a while—but now, we’re adding soft plastics and even tricky stuff like polystyrene to the mix. Not to mention the quirky twist: we’re repurposing old lawnmower catchers as sorting bins. That’s right—what once collected clippings now fights for the planet.

“Look, we fix computers, not the ozone layer,” jokes General Manager Matthew Gilling, “but that doesn’t mean we can’t do our bit. This isn’t greenwashing—it’s green doing.”

This initiative is part of a much bigger picture. Computer Help NZ plans to roll out 31 small but mighty environmental projects over the next decade—all while still delivering top-notch laptop and computer repairs to the people of Christchurch.

So next time your PC crashes, you’ll know: at Computer Help NZ, we’ll fix your tech and give the planet a little boost too.

Media Release 4 June 2025.