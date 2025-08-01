Reuben’s Brought Home the Bacon… and the Ham!

Rueben Sharples, owner of The Aussie Butcher New Lynn, is proud to share that his team has picked up six medals at the 2025 100% New Zealand Bacon & Ham Awards, including three shiny Golds for their standout bacon and ham.

This prestigious competition celebrates New Zealand’s finest pork goods, with eight bacon categories and three ham categories judged by a panel of culinary experts.

Aussie Butcher New Lynn’s 2025 medal winners

GOLD

• Reuben’s Dry Cured Middle Eye Bacon

• Reuben’s COB Ham

• Reuben’s Boneless Loin Ham

SILVER

• Reuben’s Middle Free Range Bacon

• Reuben’s Traditional Streaky Bacon

BRONZE

• Reuben’s Boneless Ham

With 254 entries from 44 butchers across the country, all using high-quality, NZ-grown PigCare™-accredited pork, this was no small feat. To be recognised alongside the country’s best is a huge honour for the New Lynn team.

A win for craftsmanship and care

Behind every rasher and ham is a process Reuben has honed over the years: a commitment to traditional techniques, locally sourced ingredients and uncompromising attention to detail. His dry-curing methods, carefully balanced brines and slow-smoking process are all about bringing out rich, natural flavours, not masking them.

For Reuben, winning these medals is more than just a pat on the back. It’s a celebration of the small details and the dedication of his team. It’s recognition that quality and consistency matter, and that care makes all the difference.

Heartfelt thanks

Reuben extends his heartfelt thanks to his hardworking team who “bring their A-game every day”, and his loyal customers who continue choosing to support local.

“These awards are for the people behind the counter and the community in front of it,” he says. “We’re incredibly proud, and if you haven’t tried our bacon or ham yet, now’s a great time. You’ll taste the difference.”

Media Release 1 August 2025.