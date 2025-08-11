Kelray Heating Introduces Locally Made Fire Pits for New Zealand Backyards

Kelray Heating has launched a new range of outdoor fire pits, giving homeowners a durable and visually striking feature for their outdoor spaces. Manufactured in New Zealand, the fire pits are available in either weathering corten steel or marine-grade 316 stainless steel, offering two distinct finishes that suit a variety of landscaping styles.

Each fire pit has been designed with a sculptural profile that functions as a central feature, whether in use or not. The modular, flat-pack design allows for simple assembly and disassembly without tools, making it easy to move or store. The range can be fuelled by wood or configured for gas, and includes several size options to suit different outdoor areas, from compact patios to larger entertaining zones.

Kelray Heating director Clive Menkin says the release reflects increasing demand for outdoor features that are both functional and visually considered.

“We wanted to create a fire pit that doesn’t just provide heat, but also adds something visually to a space. The result is a product that’s simple, robust, and built to last,” says Menkin.

The new outdoor fire pits range is available now through the Kelray Heating website. Prices start at approximately NZ$4,150. Full specifications and ordering information can be found at www.kelrayheating.co.nz.

About Kelray Heating

Kelray Heating is a New Zealand company specialising in high-performance outdoor heating. With an emphasis on durable materials and locally made products, Kelray supplies outdoor heaters and fire features for homes, hospitality venues, and commercial environments.

Media Release on 11 August 2025

Media Contact

Clive, Kelray Outdoor Heating

info@kelrayheating.co.nz

0800 535 729

https://www.kelrayheating.co.nz/outdoor-fire-pits-nz