Provoke Solutions Appoints Ankit Gupta as Growth & Delivery Director for New Zealand

Provoke Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Ankit Gupta as Growth & Delivery Director for its New Zealand operations.

Ankit brings over 18 years of leadership in technology and business consulting, with expertise spanning AI, digital transformation, and enterprise delivery across sectors including government, banking, utilities, and telecommunications. His background as a software engineer, solution architect, and executive leader equips him to champion Provoke’s growth and delivery goals in New Zealand.

In this role, Ankit will lead efforts to scale Provoke’s footprint as the go-to provider for AI-driven software solutions and services in NZ. He will partner closely with clients to design innovative solutions, foster strategic partnerships, and ensure exceptional delivery outcomes.

“Provoke nails the blend of creativity, engineering excellence, and customer focus,” said Ankit. “I’m excited to help scale that by building a culture of ownership and impact that puts clients first.”

“Ankit’s appointment is a key milestone in our growth journey,” said Andy Lin, CEO of Provoke. “His track record of delivering complex transformation programmes, coupled with his passion for emerging technologies and client success, makes him the ideal leader to champion our New Zealand operations.”

Ankit will also leverage synergies across the Bridgewest Group portfolio, bringing world-class expertise and innovation into the New Zealand market while building a high-performance, customer-centric culture at Provoke.

About Provoke Solutions

Provoke Solutions is a leading provider of modern workplace, bespoke software application development, and AI-driven digital solutions. As part of the Bridgewest Group, Provoke partners with organisations to deliver practical, outcome-driven technology solutions that enable sustainable growth and long-term impact.

For more information about Provoke Solutions, please visit provoke.co.nz.

Media Release on 12 August 2025

Media Contact

Jenna Chamra, Provoke Solutions

jenna.chamra@provokesolutions.com

provoke.co.nz