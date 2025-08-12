Bookably Launches to Provide Kiwis with a More Affordable Way to Travel

Bookably, a new Kiwi-built accommodation platform, has officially launched in New Zealand with a bold promise: no platform booking fees for guests and no commissions for hosts.

Unlike dominant global platforms that add service fees for guests and take commissions from hosts, Bookably eliminates both — guests pay exactly what the host sets, and hosts keep 100% of their earnings. This transparent approach delivers better value for everyone, making travel more accessible for everyday Kiwis.

Designed as an affordable, local alternative, Bookably enters the market at a time when cost-of-living pressures are making domestic travel harder for many. By removing the high service fees charged by international booking sites, it helps stretch holiday budgets further and keeps more money in the local economy.

Real Savings for Guests

Booking through Bookably requires a low-cost membership, which removes platform service fees from every booking for the duration of the plan. Guests can make unlimited bookings during their membership term for themselves and their travel companions, while still paying only the standard property costs set by the host. Members can typically save hundreds of dollars or more per booking, and in most cases, the savings from the first trip more than cover the membership cost. Memberships do not auto-renew, so guests decide if and when to renew.

“Every Kiwi should be able to enjoy a weekend getaway or family holiday without platform fees eating into their budget,” said Jovica Mrkela, founder of Bookably. “We’ve designed a model where the price you see from the host is the total you pay.”

A Better Deal for Hosts

Hosts choose from flexible, commission-free plans — including one completely free option. Packages are designed to maximise earnings, reward competitive pricing, and give hosts full control over their listings. Every dollar earned goes directly to the host, with no hidden charges.

“Hosts shouldn’t have to give up a significant chunk of their income,” said Mrkela. “We’ve flipped the model so they keep everything they earn.”

A Kiwi Response to Overseas Monopoly

Bookably’s launch responds to growing frustration with overseas platforms that charge high fees while offering little local support. As a New Zealand-built and run platform, Bookably is committed to delivering smarter, fairer travel for both guests and hosts — and keeping value in the community.

Bookably is now live, with listings and bookings available nationwide and a growing property portfolio.

Bookably is now live, with listings and bookings available nationwide and a growing property portfolio.

Media Release on 13 August 2025

