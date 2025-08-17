Most Cardiac Arrests Happen at Home : New Zealanders Urged to Learn First Aid

A newly released review of New Zealand health data reveals a confronting truth: emergencies don’t usually happen in public, they happen at home, to the people you love.

In 2024, more than 2,500 New Zealanders suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. According to the national registry, 72% of these incidents occurred in private residences. Yet, research shows just 18% of Kiwis feel “very confident” performing CPR.

“Many people think first aid is something you’ll use on a stranger, but statistically, it’s more likely to be your partner, your parent, or your child,” says a spokesperson for MediTrain, a nationwide first aid training provider. “The ability to act quickly in those first few minutes is critical.”

Further data from ACC backs this up: over 1.4 million injuries now occur in New Zealand homes each year, making the home — not the workplace — the most common site for accidents.

In response, MediTrain has published a public-facing summary of these findings, including:

– Cardiac arrest survival rates by setting

– Injury trends in the home and community

– Confidence gaps in CPR knowledge

– First aid training participation figures

The full article is available now on the MediTrain website:

Read the statistics https://www.meditrain.co.nz/news/11-08-2025/only-18-of-kiwis-feel-confident-to-give-cpr-why-first-aid-courses-matter/

For those ready to take action, MediTrain offers a range of NZQA-approved first aid classes across New Zealand — from one-day blended courses to workplace certifications. Courses are designed to be hands-on, engaging, and tailored to real-life emergencies.

Media Release on 18 August 2025

Media Contact

Adrian Brown, Meditrain

adrian@meditrain.co.nz

09 636 1377

https://www.meditrain.co.nz/