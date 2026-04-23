New Zealand’s First NZQA-Accredited Mental Health First Aid Courses Launched by MediTrain

A newly launched mental health first aid course is aiming to equip more New Zealanders with the skills to recognise and respond to mental distress, both in the workplace and in everyday life.

MediTrain has introduced one of the first training programmes in the country accredited to NZQA unit standard 40722 – Provide Mental Health First Aid, offering a nationally recognised pathway for individuals and organisations to build practical mental health response capability.

While most workplaces have trained physical first aiders, many still lack people who feel confident responding when someone is struggling mentally. The new course is designed to help bridge that gap.

“We’re proud to be one of the first providers in New Zealand to offer an NZQA-accredited mental health first aid course,” says Adrian Brown, General Manager at MediTrain. “We believe anything that helps people recognise and respond to mental distress at work, at home, or in the community — is a step towards a healthier New Zealand.”

The course focuses on early recognition and practical response. Participants learn how to identify signs of common mental health challenges including anxiety, depression, self-harm, suicide risk, and psychosis and how to respond in a safe, respectful, and appropriate way.

According to MediTrain’s instructors, early intervention is one of the most critical factors in improving outcomes.

“People are often unwell for quite some time before they receive support,” says an experienced mental health nurse and course trainer involved in delivering the programme. “When we recognise the signs earlier and respond appropriately, we have a much better chance of helping people access support before things escalate.”

The training emphasises real-world communication skills, including how to start conversations, how to listen without judgement, and how to avoid language that may discourage someone from opening up. Participants are also taught how to assess when a situation requires further support, and how to connect individuals with appropriate services such as GPs, helplines, or crisis teams.

The course is not designed to turn participants into clinicians, but to give them the confidence to respond in the early stages of distress and guide others towards the right help. Mental health first aid skills are increasingly being recognised as valuable across a wide range of environments — from offices and construction sites to schools, community groups, and family settings.

“Mental health is something we encounter everywhere,” Brown says. “This training gives people the confidence to notice when something’s not right and to respond in a way that actually helps.”

The course also includes strategies for supporting personal wellbeing, helping participants better understand stress, resilience, and evidence-based approaches to maintaining their own mental health.

As part of the programme, MediTrain has built in structured safety measures, including clear guidance on sensitive topics and end-of-day debriefing to ensure participants leave the course in a supported state. The Mental Health First Aid course is priced at $210 incl. GST and runs over 6.5 hours with an additional online learning component. It is available for both individuals and workplace group bookings across New Zealand.

Media Release on 24 April 2026

Media Contact

Adrian Brown, Meditrain

adrian@meditrain.co.nz

021 0850 7151

https://www.meditrain.co.nz/