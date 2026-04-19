Top5.nz Launches Data-Driven Rankings for NZ Services

Auckland, New Zealand

Top5.nz has launched a new platform publishing data-driven rankings of local service providers across New Zealand, starting with key categories in Auckland.

The platform presents category-specific rankings for services such as electricians, lawyers, and solar installers. Each list is generated using publicly observable data and consistent scoring criteria, providing a structured view of service providers within each region.

Top5.nz has been developed to improve clarity in local service selection, where users are often faced with a mix of directories, advertisements, and unstructured listings. By applying a standardised approach to ranking, the platform aims to make comparisons more transparent and easier to interpret.

For each category, businesses are assessed based on service relevance, regional presence, and observable activity signals. These inputs are evaluated using a predefined scoring model, and results are ordered to produce a Top 5 ranking for that specific category and location.

Rankings are published on a snapshot basis, with each update recording the underlying data inputs and scoring methodology used. This approach allows rankings to remain consistent over time and provides a clear basis for comparison between updates.

The platform is currently expanding across additional service categories and regions, with further updates scheduled as new data is collected and evaluated.

Top5.nz is now live at: https://www.top5.nz/

Media Release on 20 April 2026

Media Contact

Jan Dunlop, Top5.nz

hello@top5.nz

0212577339

https://www.top5.nz/