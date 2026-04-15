Demand Grows for Fully Customised Luxury Travel Experiences in New Zealand

Luxury travel in New Zealand is undergoing a shift, with travellers moving away from traditional packaged holidays in favour of fully customised, experience-led journeys.

High-value visitors are increasingly seeking personalised itineraries that offer flexibility, privacy and seamless planning. Rather than following fixed schedules, travellers are choosing to design trips that reflect their individual interests, pace and style of travel.

This trend is particularly evident in niche sectors like golf tourism, where demand for tailored experiences continues to grow. New Zealand’s reputation for world-class courses, combined with its diverse landscapes, has positioned the country as a strong contender in the global luxury travel market.

Par Excellence Golf Tours are responding to this demand by creating bespoke itineraries that integrate premium accommodation, private transport and curated experiences both on and off the course. These journeys often include access to highly regarded courses such as Te Arai Links, Cape Kidnappers, Kauri Cliffs and Jack’s Point, alongside tailored additions such as vineyard visits, outdoor activities and fine dining.

The appeal lies not only in the quality of the destinations, but in the ease of the overall experience. Travellers are placing increasing value on having every detail managed, from airport transfers through to tee times and reservations, allowing them to focus entirely on the experience itself.

This shift reflects broader changes across the tourism sector, where convenience, exclusivity and personalisation are becoming key drivers of decision-making. As a result, bespoke travel is no longer seen as a niche offering, but as an expected standard among luxury travellers.

Regions across New Zealand are benefiting from this trend, with destinations such as Queenstown, Hawke’s Bay and Northland attracting visitors who are willing to spend more in exchange for premium, tailored experiences.

As international travel continues to evolve, the demand for customised luxury journeys is expected to grow, reinforcing New Zealand’s position as a destination that offers both quality and individuality in equal measure.

About Par Excellence Golf Tours

Par Excellence Golf Tours creates fully customised New Zealand golf holidays, combining world-class courses, luxury accommodation and seamless travel. Each itinerary is designed around the individual, offering a premium and personalised way to experience golf in New Zealand.

Media Release on 16 April 2026

Media Contact

Simon, Par Excellence Golf Tours

+64273750429

https://parexcellencegolftours.com/