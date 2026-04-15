More Kiwis eyeing electric transport as EV network grows

The ongoing uncertainty around global fuel supplies has sharpened public awareness of fuel security, increased interest in electric vehicles and led to a surge in demand for public EV charging.

“The conversation around EVs is beginning to flip. Concerns once centred on charging availability, affordability and range anxiety, but those issues are being addressed and now it’s the reliability of petrol supply that’s being questioned,” says Meridian Principal Product Manager Tim Calder.

Over the last month Meridian has seen a 30% increase in customers actively using its Zero Charging Network and a 20% increase in charging sessions.

“For a long time, petrol felt predictable and dependable. But New Zealand is blessed with fantastic renewable energy resources – making electricity an abundant fuel for helping people get from A to B. With more chargers than ever before, more range, and much more awareness, many people are now appreciating that an EV may be perfect for their needs.”

“There are already more than 400 charge points in Meridian's charging network, and we’re planning for another 900 fast-charge chargepoints to be rolled out over the next three years.”

Energy analysts say New Zealand has already crossed what’s described as the electrification tipping point, where switching to electricity is cheaper over the lifetime of a vehicle than continuing with fossil fuels, even when financing costs are included.

“That point was reached well before the start of the fuel crisis, so it’s only added to the attraction of EVs,” says Tim Calder. “For EV owners who do their charging at home, a typical overnight charge costs just a few dollars. Even when road user charges are factored in, EVs are significantly cheaper to run than petrol vehicles for most drivers, alongside lower servicing and maintenance costs.”

“We know a new EV may be beyond the means of many people, but there are lots of affordable options out there in the market. Just like petrol or diesel vehicles, there are plenty of second-hand options to suit different budgets. EVs are better for your wallet, better for the environment, better performance and better for fuel security,” says Tim Calder. “It’s a win on every front.”

With the public charging network continuing to expand across key travel routes, improving vehicle range and faster charging technology, drivers can be increasingly confident that their EV journeys will be efficient and easy.

ENDS

Media Release on 15 April 2026

Media Contact

Lachlan Forsyth

Meridian Media and Content Manager

lachlan.forsyth@meridianenergy.co.nz

https://meridianenergy.co.nz