EV.nz Charges onto the Kiwi EV Scene – A Fresh Spark in Aotearoa’s Electric Future

Kia ora, Aotearoa! Today marks a bright new chapter in New Zealand’s electric journey with the official launch of EV.nz, your go‑to hub for all things electric vehicle (EV) in our beautiful land.

What’s EV.nz all about?

EV.nz is built for you – every Kiwi who’s curious about EVs, passionate about cleaner driving, or simply wants to stay in the loop. Whether you’re shopping for your first EV, exploring charging options, or tracking the latest in EV trends, EV.nz will bring it all together in one friendly, easy-to-navigate place. (Just give the site a few seconds to load – we’re tweaking things to make it even snappier soon!)

Coming soon for EV.nz

• Comprehensive EV Comparison Tools – Browse and compare the battery size, driving range, charging speed, and price of the latest popular EV models available in New Zealand – keeping you informed so you can choose what best fits your Kiwi lifestyle.

• Charging Made Clear – Navigate the ins-and-outs of charging at home, at work, or across the country. From portable 3‑pin chargers to AC, DC fast, and smart charging units—EV.nz demystifies it all. Plus, discover the growing public charging network powering journeys from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

• News, Policy, and Smarter Charging – Stay connected with updates on government initiatives, infrastructure roll-outs, and the latest EV policies shaping our roads.

NZ’s EV Momentum: What the Numbers Tell Us

The move toward electric on our roads isn’t just real—it’s accelerating.

• By the end of 2024, New Zealand had over 119,000 plug‑in electric vehicles registered – made up of roughly 83,800 fully electric vehicles (BEVs) and 35,200 plug‑in hybrids—together representing about 2.4% of our light vehicle fleet.

• In 2023, more than 27% of all new car purchases were electric—either BEVs or plug-in hybrids – a remarkable tenfold increase since 2019.

• Homegrown charging options are also expanding. As of late 2024, New Zealand had around 1,378 public charging points, with the government aiming to grow that to 10,000 by 2030—bringing us closer to a charger for every 40 EVs and easing range anxiety.

• At the end of May 2025, the number of light EVs (including plug-in hybrids) had climbed to nearly 121,000, a 12.5% increase compared to May 2024.

There’s more of these stats available both at EV.nz and via MBIE

Why Now? Why EV.nz?

• More EVs, More Questions: With rapid growth in EV ownership, people want clarity on models, costs, infrastructure, and incentive – all in everyday language.

• Clearing the Charging Fog: From home setups to ultra-rapid chargers, EV.nz simplifies your charging decisions so you can keep moving, worry-free.

• Keeping Kiwi Conversations Going: EV.nz is built for Aotearoa—from rural lanes to urban streets. Whether you’re in Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, or anywhere in between, EV.nz reflects your local perspective.

A Message from the EV.nz Team

“We’re thrilled to bring EV.nz to life for our Kiwi motoring community. EVs are more than a trend – they’re part of how we drive, how we shape our environment, and how we move forward together. Let’s take this journey together!”

