Inspire Kitchens Brings Bespoke Kitchen Design to Homes Across New Zealand

Inspire Kitchens is helping New Zealanders fall in love with their homes again by making kitchen design simple, affordable, and personal. For nearly 20 years, the company has been creating kitchens that look stunning, feel welcoming, and work perfectly for everyday living.

Founded in 2006 as iKitchen, the business has grown into a trusted name for both large group builders and homeowners across the country. By combining local craftsmanship with smart supply partnerships, Inspire Kitchens is able to deliver beautiful, custom-designed spaces at prices that work for every budget.

“At Inspire Kitchens we know that designing your dream kitchen can feel overwhelming,” said a spokesperson for the company. “That’s why we make the process easy. We listen, we guide, and we make sure our clients get a space they love, without the stress.”

The team at Inspire Kitchens doesn’t just build kitchens. They create spaces that bring people together. Whether it’s a sleek, modern design or a timeless classic, every kitchen is crafted to reflect the client’s style and lifestyle needs.

What clients can always expect:

– A clear and easy process from first chat through to installation

– Competitive prices without sacrificing quality

– A finished result that is tailored and built to last

Inspire Kitchens has a simple vision: to be New Zealand’s first choice for kitchen design by continuing to deliver quality, reliability, and value.

Media Release on 18 August 2025

