Day Lily Design Launches as Premier New Build Kitchen Specialists in New Zealand and Australia

[Auckland, 12.02.2024] – Exciting news is on the horizon for homeowners in New Zealand and Australia as Day Lily Design announces its official launch as the premier destination for new build kitchen specialists. With a dedication to redefining kitchen design in the region, Day Lily Design is set to revolutionize the way homeowners approach building their dream kitchens.

Founded by a team of industry experts with a passion for innovation and excellence, Day Lily Design is poised to become the go-to choice for those embarking on new home construction projects. Specializing in bespoke kitchen spaces that seamlessly blend style and functionality, the company is committed to delivering unparalleled quality and service to its clients.

“At Day Lily Design, we believe that the kitchen is the heart of the home, and it deserves to be treated as such,” says Bonnie, founder and lead designer at Day Lily Design. “Our mission is to elevate the standard of new build kitchen design in New Zealand and Australia, creating spaces that inspire and delight homeowners for years to come.”

With a focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail, Day Lily Design offers a personalized approach to every project, ensuring that each client’s vision is brought to life with precision and care. From concept to completion, the team at Day Lily Design is dedicated to providing a seamless and stress-free experience for homeowners, guiding them through every step of the design and construction process.

“We understand that building a new home can be overwhelming, which is why we’re here to support our clients every step of the way,” adds Bonnie. “From initial consultations to final installations, we’re committed to exceeding our clients’ expectations and delivering results that truly wow.”

Transparency and Control: Revolutionizing Budget Management

What sets Day Lily Design apart is its unique approach to budget management. The company offers upfront and transparent design fees, ensuring homeowners have full control of their budget from the outset. This commitment to transparency empowers clients to make informed decisions without any surprises along the way, setting a new standard of trust and reliability in the industry.

With its official launch, Day Lily Design is set to make a splash in the world of new build kitchen design, offering homeowners in New Zealand and Australia a fresh and innovative approach to creating their dream kitchens. For those looking to elevate the heart of their home to new heights, Day Lily Design is the ultimate destination for style, quality, and unmatched expertise.

Media Release on 12 February 2024

Media Contact

Bonnie Pita, Day Lily Design

info@bonniepita.com

https://bonniepita.com/kitchendesign

https://www.facebook.com/daylily.desgin/videos/3686899444923142