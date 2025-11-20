Changes to Clean Car Standards Put New Zealand in Slow Lane

New Zealand EV smart charger manufacturer Evnex is slamming the Government’s lack of direction on electrification, following the decision to scale back the Clean Car Standard.

Evnex CEO Ed Harvey says the Government is weakening one of the few policies that was helping New Zealand keep pace with global progress, at a time when the country urgently needs a clear plan.

“What we are missing is leadership. The Government’s approach to electrification is woefully inadequate and it is putting New Zealand firmly in the global slow lane on electrification,” said Harvey.

“This move is embarrassing, and unfortunately, while other developed countries are strengthening their targets, we are going backwards, and New Zealanders are going to be the ones paying for this Government’s lack of leadership.”

Harvey says the Government is focusing on short term affordability while ignoring the long term savings EVs deliver for households and the wider economy. He says this lack of long term thinking is hurting EV adoption.

“Minister Bishop and the Government are being totally disingenuous in saying that these

changes are to help New Zealanders save money. We know for a fact that electric and hybrid vehicles are cheaper to run over their lifetime and we now have studies* showing that batteries are holding up well after hundreds of thousands of kilometres.

“A vehicle is usually the second biggest purchase people make, so it's natural for them to be cautious about new technology when government support for infrastructure and policy isn’t clear. When policies are scrapped and standards are weakened, people lose confidence and

delay the shift. That is exactly what is happening here.”

He says the drop in EV sales in New Zealand is not a sign of declining interest, but the result

of dismantling the previous strategy.

“New Zealanders are being told the fall in EV sales is down to lack of demand, but the real issue is the absence of a plan. When the Clean Car Discount was removed, nothing was put in its place and there has been no clear direction from the Government on electrification.” “This is just the latest in a series of steps this Government has taken to put a handbrake on the move to electric transport.”

Harvey says weakening the Clean Car Standard sends a message that New Zealand is prepared to accept higher emissions and fall out of step with international norms at a time when most countries are accelerating toward cleaner transport.

“New Zealand can still recover from this, but only if the Government sets a clear direction now.

“Strong standards, stable policy and proper support for EV infrastructure are what give people confidence. Without that, we will keep slipping behind and miss out on the environmental and economic benefits other countries are already seeing.”

Media Release on 21 November 2025

