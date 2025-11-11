Kiwi Web Design Helps Launch the Mount Albert Business Association

Local web agency Kiwi Web Design has helped bring the new Mount Albert Business Association (MABA) to life with the launch of its official website — a digital platform designed to unite and promote small businesses in the Mount Albert community.

MABA’s new site, mtalbert.co.nz, acts as a local business directory, event hub, and community resource for residents and business owners. Built and designed by Kiwi Web Design, the platform makes it easier for Auckland locals to discover and connect with nearby shops, tradies, and service providers.

“Our goal was to build more than just a website,” says Charlie Chao, founder of Kiwi Web Design. “We wanted to create an online community space that helps small businesses in Mount Albert and across Auckland be seen and thrive.”

The project highlights Kiwi Web Design’s commitment to empowering local enterprises through affordable, results-driven web solutions. The Auckland-based agency specialises in web design Auckland projects that help small businesses establish a strong online presence and attract real customers.

From mobile-friendly design and search optimisation to directory and e-commerce integration, Kiwi Web Design provides the digital foundation for small businesses to grow and stay competitive in today’s online marketplace.

“Small businesses are the heart of Auckland’s economy,” Chao adds. “By giving them the right tools, we help them connect with their community — and that benefits everyone.”

The collaboration between MABA and Kiwi Web Design demonstrates how thoughtful digital design can build stronger local networks and give small businesses a voice online.

About Kiwi Web Design (https://www.kiwiwebdesign.co.nz)

Kiwi Web Design is an Auckland-based web design agency helping small businesses get online and thrive online. The team specialises in affordable WordPress and Shopify websites, SEO, and AI-driven marketing tailored for New Zealand business owners.

About the Mount Albert Business Association (MABA) (https://www.mtalbert.org.nz)

Mount Albert Business Association promotes local business growth, community connection, and sustainable development in the Mount Albert area of Auckland.

Media Release 12 November 2025.