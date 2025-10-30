Celebrating 30 Years of Curves: Women Empowering Women Around the World

Curves, the pioneering women’s fitness franchise that transformed a generation, is celebrating nearly 30 years of empowering women across the globe-and ushering in a bold new chapter under the leadership of CEO Kim McQueen.

With more than 12,000 locations launched since its inception, Curves has helped millions of women reclaim their health, build strength, and find connection. Now, as the brand evolves for a new era, its focus remains rooted in the same mission: women empowering women.

“Curves was built on the belief that women thrive in supportive spaces-physically, emotionally, and socially,” said Kim McQueen, CEO of Curves USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. “That mission hasn’t changed. But how we deliver it is getting stronger, smarter, and more connected than ever.”

Celebrating 30 Years of Strength & Sisterhood

From small-town clubs to international communities, Curves has been a sanctuary for women of all ages and backgrounds. As the brand reflects on nearly three decades of impact, it’s also looking ahead-with a renewed vision for community-centered wellness.

Curves’ story is one of resilience: a brand founded by and for women, passed through generations, and now reimagined for modern times.

“This is more than fitness-it’s a lifestyle. It’s about feeling seen, supported, and strong,” McQueen shared.

The Next Chapter: Purpose-Led Leadership

McQueen, who officially stepped into the CEO role in 2023, has spent the last two years listening, learning, and rebuilding. From walking into clubs unannounced to flying across continents to support franchisees, her leadership is defined by presence and purpose.

Under her guidance, Curves is reigniting its global footprint and calling forward the next wave of heart-led female leaders.

“Our franchise model was built for women who want to lead with soul. Whether you’re stepping into business for the first time or reigniting a passion, Curves gives you a platform to make a difference.”

Community & Wellness in Action: Walk to Wellness

Curves clubs across Australia and New Zealand launched the Walk to Melbourne campaign, raising funds through steps walked in each location to support the Walk to Wellness event hosted by the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre. As the top corporate sponsor, Curves teams proudly came together in Melbourne, walking side by side in a powerful display of unity, strength, and purpose.

In North America, Curves clubs are hosting Pink Party events and local walks throughout October to raise funds for the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund for cancer research.

In all markets, the annual Curves Bra Decorating Contest invites members to honor and celebrate those who have faced cancer, transforming personal stories of courage into a shared symbol of support and sisterhood.

Each club will activate locally, reflecting Curves’ unique blend of community spirit and collective impact.

Women Empowering Women: The Movement Continues

With new campaigns, media initiatives, and franchise opportunities rolling out across North America and Australasia, Curves is more than a legacy brand-it’s a movement.

“We’re not just looking back on 30 years,” McQueen says. “We’re building the next 30.”

Media Release 31 October 2025.