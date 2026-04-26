Belly Bliss Launched by Kiwi Mum

New Zealand maternity brand Belly Bliss has launched to give expectant mothers the pregnancy comfort products their founder wished had existed, and early demand has been so strong that several lines are already almost sold out.

Belly Bliss, a New Zealand-founded maternity comfort brand, has officially launched its debut range of pregnancy support products, available nationwide from September 2025. Created by a local mother who struggled to find genuinely effective comfort solutions during her own pregnancy, Belly Bliss fills a gap in the New Zealand market with products designed from real experience rather than guesswork.

The launch range includes specially designed pregnancy pillows to support restful sleep, adjustable pregnancy support belts to relieve back and pelvic pressure, and a growing suite of comfort accessories tailored to the physical demands of pregnancy. Each product has been developed with expectant mothers in mind, addressing the real, daily discomforts that too many women have historically been told to simply endure.

“Every pregnant woman deserves to feel comfortable in her own body, and I started Belly Bliss because I simply couldn’t find products that did that for me. We’re not just selling a pillow or a belt; we’re giving mums-to-be the support they need to genuinely enjoy one of life’s most extraordinary experiences.”

– Founder, Belly Bliss

Pregnancy-related discomfort is a near-universal experience, with back pain, poor sleep quality, and pelvic girdle pain among the most commonly reported complaints during pregnancy. Despite this, high-quality, locally available comfort solutions have remained scarce in New Zealand, with many expectant mothers relying on imported products not tailored to their needs. Belly Bliss aims to change that with a brand built from the ground up in New Zealand, for New Zealand.

The full Belly Bliss range is available now through the brand’s online store. Demand since launch has exceeded expectations, with several products in the debut range almost sold out. Expectant mothers, midwives, and antenatal professionals seeking to learn more or explore wholesale and stockist opportunities are encouraged to visit the Belly Bliss website or contact the team directly.

Media Release 27 April 2026