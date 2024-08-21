Post Office Release Debut Singles ‘Not For Me’ & ‘Hard Ritual’

New Ōtautahi based Alternative/Folk/Rock band Post Office are elated to release their debut singles Not For Me & Hard Ritual this Friday 23rd August 2024 on BandCamp, Spotify and on limited run 7 inch lathe cut that will be available at their release shows in Christchurch & Dunedin.

Audioganic Studios, Christchurch, 23rd August 2024 – Tickets from https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/gig/91571/Post-Office–Single-Release-Show-Chch.utr

Pearl Diver, Dunedin, 24th August 2024 – Free Show!

https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/gig/91572/Post-Office–Single-Release-Show-Dun–Free-Show!.utr

Media Release 21 August 2024.