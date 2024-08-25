Auckland has a New Arts Hub

A rich programme of artistic musical, recreational, inspirational, and performance events is lined up for the next few months to warm up the remaining of our winter days,

Dance and yoga classes in a lightfilled studio space, interactive community gatherings and talks, concerts, spectacles, acrobatic and multimedia shows, exhibitions and many more creative events.

The Button Factory offers many possibilities for the community not only to be a spectator but also to co-work and engage, rent a corner as an own art studio, hire the whole place for creating own events, display artifacts and crafts, and bring in all kinds of fresh ideas to enrich the experience of the local community.

This month and next month at The Button Factory will see exciting events with a diverse and eclectic programme.

On Sunday, August 25, there will be a session of Ecstatic Dance, a celebration of free-form movement, self-expression, and deep connection to our manawa (heart).

Thursday, August 29, is the first workshop of Speak Story Learning Lounge to help creatives find, create, and share their story, this time looking at the photography and video business for freelancers going at it alone.

On August 30 and 31, Garuda Collective will bring a weekend of kirtan-mantra, sound, breathing, spirit awakening, dance, and a specially curated dinner menu.

On Saturday, September 7, The Button Factory will host the first Manawa Hui Creative Flow/Tall Poppies Storytelling, an immersive evening of movement, improvisation, and storytelling to unleash creativity and connect with friends.

September 7-9 will be a Contact Improvisation Urban retreat,

Thursday, September 12, is the launch of a regular variety show event The Stage – Unbuttoned.

On Thursday, September 19, The Button Factory will feature a retrospective of cinematic works by Martin Sercombe, and

Sunday, September 29. is the opening of Realise Your Creativity, Create Your Reality, Anastasiya Kozyryeva art exhibition.

