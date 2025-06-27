Medspartner Support Program for Patients Facing High Drug Costs

Cancer patients across New Zealand are facing a painful reality: many of the latest, most effective cancer and rare disease treatments are either not funded by PHARMAC or come with a price tag that puts them out of reach. That’s where Medspartner comes in as a global access platform that’s helping New Zealanders source safe, high-quality medications from trusted overseas suppliers at a fraction of the local cost.

Through legal personal importation, Medspartner supports patients and their families to bring in the medicines they need, with one-on-one guidance, transparent pricing, and full delivery support.

“We work with people who are running out of options,” says Aayyush Goyal, Founder of Medspartner. “If a drug isn’t funded here or is too expensive to buy privately, we help patients find safe, affordable alternatives from internationally certified suppliers, and we make the process simple.”

Why It Matters

In New Zealand, patients often wait years for PHARMAC to fund breakthrough cancer drugs. In urgent or advanced cases, time is a luxury. Medspartner bridges that gap by:

Sourcing approved generics and branded medicines from WHO-GMP certified facilities

– Providing personal consultations and quotes

– Handling prescriptions, customs, and door-to-door delivery

– Ensuring transparency and ethical access every step of the way

Legal and Patient-Centred

New Zealand law permits individuals to import up to three months’ supply of prescription medicine for personal use, as long as it’s not a controlled substance. Medspartner operates fully within these legal frameworks, while encouraging patients to work closely with their doctors.

“We don’t replace your doctor – we work alongside your care team to help make sure treatment is affordable and uninterrupted.”

For Patients and Whānau

Medspartner supports not just individuals, but families navigating a tough diagnosis. Whether it’s a parent seeking treatment for a child, a caregiver balancing bills and hospital visits, or a survivor looking to prevent relapse, the platform offers human support alongside logistical help.

Patient Voices and Advocacy

Medspartner is also building a global patient advocate network, where Kiwi voices are welcomed. Survivors, caregivers, and clinicians are invited to share stories, mentor others, and raise awareness about access issues facing New Zealand’s cancer community.

To learn more or speak with a patient guide, visit www.medspartner.com.

Media Release 28 June 2025.