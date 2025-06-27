Winter Slowdown Drives Tax-Deductible Website Upgrades

As winter sets in across the country, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are once again grappling with the seasonal downturn. Yet, while foot traffic slows, the digital marketplace remains wide open, and increasingly, it is where New Zealanders are spending their time.

Sam Raines, digital marketing expert at Auckland-based agency The Web Guys, says the seasonal lull presents not just a challenge but a strategic opportunity for business owners to upgrade or build a professional website.

“We’re seeing a clear shift in consumer behaviour. People are more inclined to shop from home during the winter months,” says Raines. “For many businesses, their website has become the front door. It’s where customers go first.”

Act Fast: Tax Return Deadline Approaching

The New Zealand Inland Revenue Department allows website development and digital marketing costs to be claimed as business-related expenses. In other words, businesses investing in a professional online presence can claim back a portion of those expenses when they file their tax return. However, time is of the essence, for filing business tax returns is just around the corner, due by July 7, 2025.

Erin Tan, Accounts Manager at The Web Guys, highlights the financial and operational timing advantages of undertaking digital projects during the winter months.

“It’s often a quieter time operationally for a lot of SMEs. That makes it ideal for focusing on digital upgrades,” says Tan. “It’s also right before many businesses start preparing their annual financials, so the timing aligns well with taking advantage of the deduction.”

Outdated Websites Are Holding Businesses Back

While many SMEs understand the importance of a digital presence, not all websites are created equal. Raines notes that a surprising number of businesses still rely on outdated websites that no longer meet modern standards in design, speed or mobile usability.

“The reality is, people are impatient online. If your site doesn’t look trustworthy or work seamlessly, they’ll move on, probably to your competitor,” says Raines.

He adds that today’s websites do far more than display basic business information. They act as digital hubs, connecting customers with products, services, booking systems, contact forms, and payment gateways, all of which operate 24/7. “A website doesn’t clock out at 5pm,” he says. “It’s working for you while you sleep. And that’s critical, especially when the in-store foot traffic just isn’t there.”

Tax Relief Eases the Path to Going Digital

The tax-deductible nature of website upgrades is helping businesses justify the investment. Tan says many clients are unaware of just how much they can claim.

“We make sure our clients have detailed documentation so they can work with their accountants to claim everything they’re entitled to. It makes a big difference.”

The pandemic played a major role in accelerating online consumer behaviour, but the shift shows no signs of reversing. Even now, online shopping continues to grow, not just for retail but also for service-based industries. Customers expect to find and interact with businesses online, whether they’re booking an appointment, requesting a quote or simply looking for information.

A Smart Move Before the New Financial Year

Raines recommends that businesses unsure where to start should begin with a digital audit, an assessment of their website’s performance, content and user experience.

“A poor online experience damages credibility. Your website is often the first impression people get, and first impressions matter,” he says. “Upgrading your site is about staying relevant. It shows you’re engaged, professional and prepared for today’s market.”

Tan encourages business owners to take the plunge before the end of the financial year. “The tax benefits are there, and the market is online,” she says. “If your website hasn’t been updated in a while, or if you don’t have one at all, now’s the time to take that step.”

Ultimately, the message is clear: while winter may be cold and quiet out on the street, the digital world is alive with opportunity.

“Your website is one of the smartest investments you can make right now,” Raines says. “It helps grow your business, and thanks to the tax break, you’re rewarded for doing so. That’s a rare win-win.”

Media Release 28 June 2025.