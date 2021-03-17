Former Emirates SVP joins fast-growth edtech Education Perfect as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

Knigge joins the executive team at Education Perfect (EP) (https://www.educationperfect.com/) that last year saw chief executive, Alex Burke, also bring on Pureprofile’s former chief technology officer Loucas Gatzoulis (https://prwire.com.au/pr/90530/edtech-leader-education-perfect-names-loucas-gatzoulis-as-new-cto).



Knigge was senior vice president at Emirates for six years and led the digitisation of the airline setting the strategic direction for a range of topics including online sales growth, online customer experience, marketing technology, digital, data and analytics, and digital marketing.



Burke’s vision for Education Perfect is being further realised with the experience that Knigge brings.



“Alex is an experienced executive with in-depth brand and marketing, commercial, and digital expertise. He has held senior leadership roles for 13+ years since becoming a VP at Jetstar in 2008”, he said.



Before joining Emirates in 2015, Knigge worked as the chief commercial officer at Tiger Airways in Singapore and prior to that he led distribution and e-commerce at Jetstar based in Melbourne.



“Alex is a high-energy leader who thrives at building and inspiring high-performing teams and at fostering cross-functional collaboration to achieve ambitious business goals, in particular sales growth and building world-class brands”, said Burke.



“His impressive resume shows a career of achievements in the commercial, digital and marketing space helping small and big companies meet their strategic objectives.”



“I really fell in love with Education Perfect from the moment I met the EP team and came to understand EP’s mission to redefine teaching and learning experiences globally by helping teachers to provide personalised learning to students through humanising technology and data”, Knigge said.



“It makes perfect sense that Alex, who achieved tremendous things at global brands such as Emirates and Jetstar now helps us to further expand our global reach”.



About EP: Founded in New Zealand and developed by and with teachers over a 10-year period, Education Perfect (EP)(https://www.educationperfect.com/) is a complete digital teaching and learning toolkit for schools, helping teachers to redefine teaching and learning experiences in line with the requirements of the 21st century. The EP platform offers tools for learning, revision, and assessment, enabling 21st century practices for years 5 to 12, across all subject areas. EP leverages the rich learning data it captures to provide valuable insights to teachers, students, parents, principals, and administrators.



With offices in Australia, NZ, Singapore, and Dubai, and being already used by 1 million+ students, 50,000+ teachers, in 2,600+ schools across 50+ countries, the team at EP are united through a common passion for making a global impact in education. Find out more at educationperfect.com (http://www.educationperfect.com/).

Media Release on 17 March 2021



