Franklin Motors: Your Local Auto Mechanics Pukekohe

20 Years Experience – Franklin Motors has proudly been servicing the Pukekohe area for more than 20 years, operating under new management for the last two.



We put the needs of our customers first as well as providing high-quality car services & repairs.

Franklin motors’s experienced team of mechanics don’t just focus on one thing, we provide a range of services including Warrant of Fitness inspections, car servicing, vehicular maintenance, tyre sales, oil services, wheel alignments, and more. We will help get your car fixed no matter the problem.



We try to make your life as easy as possible. Book your car in with us online, over the phone, or simply come down to our workshop and we will fit you in when it suits you best. We work on Auto Servicing, Car Repair, Warrant of Fitness, Radiator Repairs

Transmission Repairs, Tyres, Wheel Alignment & Car Brakes.



Choosing Franklin Motors as your mechanic in Pukekohe will ensure you receive top quality service and lasting results every time. We love helping drivers get more life, performance, reliability, and enjoyment out of their vehicles. Whether you’re in need of a service, wheel alignment or even a Warrant of Fitness, we’re your top mechanic choice in Pukekohe.

Franklin Motors Pukekohe

Email: motorsfranklinpukekohe@gmail.com

Phone: 09 238 4423

Website: https://franklinmotors.nz/