Giftbox Boutique Kicks off Blue Ribbon Appeal

Giftbox Boutique has launched its blue ribbon appeal, an initiative which will raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ.



The online retailer sells gift baskets and hampers and will be giving their customers the option of adding a decorative blue ribbon to their order for an extra one dollar. Giftbox Boutique will then match this donation, meaning two dollars donated to Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ for each gift basket purchased with a blue ribbon.



Occasions like Father’s Day are traditionally Giftbox Boutique’s busiest. So, the company run their charity drives around these occasions. Recently the company ran a pink ribbon appeal for Mother’s Day, an initiative which saw over $2700 raised for the Breast Cancer Foundation.



“Our customers have been very receptive to our previous coloured ribbon campaigns”, explains Giftbox Boutique Director, Katie Gray. “We expect this Father’s Day to be our busiest to date so we are extra excited to see how much we can raise for the Blue September Campaign”.



Blue September is an annual campaign by the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ to increase awareness, encourage men to get checked and fundraise to eliminate death and suffering from prostate cancer.



Each year, New Zealand loses roughly 600 men to prostate cancer. Many of these deaths are preventable if we detect the disease early. Too many men suffer in silence and only get checked when it is too late.



“Blue September is such an important campaign”, says Gray. “It encourages open conversations around prostate cancer and gets the word out about the dangers of the disease. The foundation relies solely on donations, so we are encouraging all our customers to get on board with our blue ribbon drive”.



A blue ribbon can be added to any order made on the Giftbox Boutique website between now and Father’s Day. The 2020 Father’s Day gift range is now available to purchase, and users can select their blue ribbon upon checkout.

Media Release on 28 August 2020



Media Contact

Giftbox Boutique

Email: hello@giftboxboutique.co.nz

Phone: 0800 GIFT BOX (443 826)

Website: https://www.giftboxboutique.co.nz/