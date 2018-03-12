Green Homes New Zealand Open Eco-Friendly Showhome

(PR.co.nz) When it comes to eco houses in New Zealand, display homes that showcase sustainable options appear to be in short supply. Green Homes NZ are on a mission to educate Kiwis on how they can build green and lean to fit any budget.

It’s a common myth that building an eco home in NZ is particularly expensive, Green Homes NZ aim to dispel this by offering a range of plans that can accommodate all tastes and keep one’s mortgage manager happy.

Leveraging from the considerable experience of their Australian counterpart who build eco houses throughout Australia, Green Homes are the only ISO certified residential builder in New Zealand for Energy Management. They aim to not only build beautiful quality homes but aim to save the average New Zealander money on power bills while at the same time reducing their carbon footprint.

Geoff Bouterey Design and Build Consultant for Green Homes New Zealand in the Canterbury region says “This home is particularly special because it has been built well above the building code and is a perfect example of a warm, healthy and energy efficient home. For me the highlight is its exceptional level of insulation which includes foundation perimeter edge insulation. This isn’t that common in most builds and can save up to 80% of energy loss from the foundation”.

Green Homes’ inaugural sustainable and future proofed showhome effectively conveys their eco-friendly ethos without compromising on their vision to showcase their well-designed contemporary plans. They prove that being healthy, energy efficient and easy and the earth doesn’t need to blow the average Kiwi family’s building budget.

Viewing Details:

Sales Office & Display Home Location is 3 Lemonwood Drive, Faringdon, Rolleston.

Opening hours are between 12pm and 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

For more information, please contact:

Geoff Bouterey

Phone: 021 662 494

Email: geoff@greenhomesnz.co.nz

Website: http://www.greenhomesnz.co.nz