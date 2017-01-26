INNO Capital and Stonewood Homes Support Wellington’s Chinese New Year Festival

(PR.co.nz) Under the leadership of Chow brothers, John and Michael, Stonewood Homes and INNO Capital have pledged their corporate support for the capital’s Chinese New Year Festival to be held over the weekend of 11-12 February, 2017 at Wellington’s TSB Arena as event sponsors.

The highlight of the weekend festival is the ‘East Meets West’ performance to be held on Saturday 11th February from 7pm to 9pm. The not to be missed performance, unites the cultures of the east and west through the performing arts and will feature martial arts, acrobats and traditional dancers who will share the stage with local performers. The Chinese New Year celebrations culminate in a spectacular Fireworks Festival at 9.30pm at Frank Kitts Park, Jervois Quay to welcome the Year of the Rooster.

“Our family immigrated from Hong Kong to New Zealand in the mid 80s. Chinese New Year is a very special occasion in our family and we are delighted that both Stonewood Homes and our non-bank financing company INNO Capital are sponsors of the Chinese New Year Festival in Wellington.” said Michael Chow, Director, CGML.

“As proud kiwis, community events like these provide everyone with the opportunity to discover a different culture, and to immerse themselves in the colourful spectacle of the Chinese New Year welcoming the Year of the Rooster.”

The Chinese New Year festivities are free of charge. The occasion is the most important festival in the Chinese calendar and is a celebrations steeped in many traditions and themes for good luck, prosperity, happiness and longevity. It is a time for family, good food and reunion.

For more information visit http://chinesenewyear.co.nz/

ABOUT THE CHOW BROTHERS

John and Michael’s family immigrated to New Zealand in 1984 from Hong Kong. They started their working life as teenagers, working 12 hour shifts in their parents’ takeaway food outlet in Wellington. From the first accidental foray into repurposing an undervalued commercial asset, the brothers then tried their hand at converting other unoccupied buildings into car parks, warehouses and offices.

Property remains their core business, constituting 90% of the brothers’ combined assets, with a 39% capital growth in assets since 1999. Prior to acquiring Stonewood Homes, their investment success has been derived from revamping unprofitable commercial buildings and turning them into properties with regular cash flow.

John and Michael have been on NBR’s Rich List for the last 3 years and they have publicly declared their plans to grow to a $1 billion empire by 2020.

