Kiwi Singer to Perform in Table Top Broadway

(PR.co.nz)

New York institution Table Top Broadway is raising money to benefit artists directly impacted by coronavirus in an upcoming event, ‘Live from Quarantine’.

New Zealand classical/ musical theatre performer Rosel Labone, who played the role of Carlotta in Wellington Musical Theatre’s Production of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, has been selected as one of the performers, out of more than 3000 applicants worldwide, to help raise funds for performers who have lost contracts due to the crisis.

Miss Labone recently premiered the opera ‘Last Year in Samsonville’ in the lead role of Lois at the National Opera Center in New York, and was set to perform the role of The Queen in Opera Kensington’s upcoming season of ‘The Bohemian Girl’.

For every viewer that tunes in, $8 is raised to help struggling artists, on top of the outside donations that are being made through the broadcast to help keep Broadway and its personnel afloat during this difficult time. You don’t need to watch the whole performance – just clicking on the link as we go live is sufficient to register as a view.

The event will be broadcast live on May 16 at 3pm EST/ NYC time, 7am New Zealand time May 17. More information can be found below:

https://www.facebook.com/events/538112677078055/

Media Release 9 May 2020.