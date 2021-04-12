Kiwiness Tours Launch New Hens Party Service

North-Auckland tour operator, Kiwiness are introducing a new tour service, complementing their successful wine, brewery and food tours which take place around the Matakana Coast.



The new tours cater to the Auckland hens party market and Kiwiness owner and operator, Vanessa Wards believes the service will offer something a bit different to the current offerings available.



“I think people are getting tired of the same old, cliché hen’s parties”, says Wards. “There’s only so many Men of Steel shows that a gal can take!”



Taking place amongst the scenic Matakana Coast, attendees are shuttled between the region’s wineries, breweries, beaches, and eateries, experiencing the very best the destination has on offer. Acknowledging that everyone has different tastes and preferences, Wards works with the designated hen’s party planner to come up with the perfect experience for their particular group.



“If you have been tasked with planning a hen’s do, you know it can be quite an endeavor organizing everything and coordinating a large group of people. We make it as stress-free as possible. Just tell us the kind of activities you and the bride-to-be will enjoy, and we will create a custom tour, just for you!”



Previous Kiwiness hen’s party tours have included beach games at Brick Bay, wine tastings at Matakana’s best vineyards, and delicious afternoon tea at the rustic Sawmill Brewery.



“No two tours are the same”, says Ness. “Simply tell us what you love doing, and we can build a tour around it. The Matakana Coast has something for all types!”



The tours are perfect for both large and small groups with transport options ranging from Kiwiness’ signature 12-seater van through to a full-sized bus. Attendees can be picked up and dropped off at pre-arranged locations.



Kiwiness’ tour operators are laid back and will allow you enjoy your hens party experience while safely shuttling you around the region.



“All you need to do is show up, assign your designated bus DJ, and enjoy an unforgettable hen’s experience”.

Media Release on 12 April 2021

Media Contact

Ness, Kiwiness Tours

Email: hello@kiwinesstours.co.nz

Phone: 021 100 3275

Website: https://kiwinesstours.co.nz/