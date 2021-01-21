Landmark Homes Auckland South & Franklin opens stunning new Showhome in Paerata Rise

In fact, Auckland’s fastest population growth is in the South – up 26.3% year on year, according to the 2019 government census. And according to a OneRoof.co.nz property report, South Auckland is set to be the centre of a big housing boom in the coming years too – with the Franklin region in particular a steady performer in South Auckland’s burgeoning real estate market.



Exciting subdivisions abound in the southern area (kicked off in large part the Auckland Unitary Plan in 2016), and Paerata Rise in particular is proving popular as buyers flock to secure their sites.



Landmark Homes is one of the approved Build Partners on this 300-hectare development and opened their distinctive new showhome in December, to show prospective homeowners just what the Landmark team is capable of.



“We wanted to create a home that stood out like a Landmark home should,” says Michael Walters, Landmark Homes Auckland South & Franklin franchisee, who was involved at every stage of the project, from conception to construction to décor decisions.



Thoughtful design details like wheelchair accessibility and landscaped boat parking are sprinkled throughout the carefully-considered build – and take it to a lovel above the rest. “We’ve taken our time and made sure we’ve done it right,” says Michael. “It’s perfect for the discerning second home buyer, who is looking for quality first and foremost.”



Special Features of the new showhome



• Industrial aesthetic and striking slanting roof

• Separate scullery and discreetly designed separate laundry

• Wheelchair accessible front entrance

• LED lighting and smart home installations throughout the property

• 3.5metre sloping ceilings in the entryway and open plan living area offer a sense of space + grandeur

• Large covered deck, complete with outdoor fire and louvre roof for all-weather entertaining

• Designer kitchen and bathrooms

• 2-car garage providing access to secure, hidden and landscaped boat parking out the back



About Landmark Homes South Auckland & Franklin (based in Karaka)



Premium new home builder Landmark Homes South Auckland & Franklin is a Registered Master Builder. Based in Karaka, the team is expert in coastal and rural lifestyle properties and architecturally designed homes for subdivisions. They can even create homes that are partially or completely off the grid.



