Landmark Homes Central Otago opens stunning new showhome in Cromwell

The stunning showhome has all the hallmarks of a fantastic and functional family home – boasting four double bedrooms, central living and dining area, separate lounge, study, laundry, and scullery.



Landmark Homes’ New Home Consultant Trish Dryden says the Richmond Ready to Build plan was chosen for the show home because of its aesthetic. Situated only a stones-throw away from Pisa Moorings, the gabled Hamptons-style profile is a nod to the nautical lakeside spot. “We wanted a design that complemented the area – and the Richmond has that classic Hampton’s feel.”



It didn’t come to life easily, however! “This was a tricky site – it was very long and narrow, with a 20-metre ‘no build zone’ on the back boundary. So, we shortened the standard Richmond plan and reduced the size of the living areas. Essentially, everything was shrunk to fit the build platform.”



With an interior design that has nods to local flora and fauna, and a Scandinavian-style black, white and grey colour palette – this is a contemporary, modern home that is designed to delight.



About Landmark Homes Central Otago



Premium new home builder Landmark Homes Central Otago is an award-winning Registered Master Builder serving Central Otago and Southland. With offices in Queenstown and Wanaka, the team is expert in creating beautiful bespoke homes that fit perfectly amongst the lakes and mountains of the region.



https://www.landmarkhomes.co.nz/franchises/queenstown/

