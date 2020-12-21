Landmark Homes Wins Big at the House of the Year Awards 2020

This prestigious competition celebrates the best homes across New Zealand for their exceptional craftmanship. With over 360 properties taking part at the Regional Level in 2020, this fierce competition is judged by a team of experts who visit each home on the shortlist at least once.



Each property is then scored based on its workmanship, design, functionality and style – and awarded Quality Standards based on that expert assessment. The Gold quality standard is 80% above industry standard, and Silver is 65% above industry standard.



Landmark Homes won Gold in 4 Regional Categories (North Shore, Canterbury, Bay of Plenty and Manawatu) and Silver in 2 (Central Otago, Taupo). Plus, they’ve a home in the top 100 Homes in New Zealand. The homes were all designed with the New Zealand landscape and outdoor-oriented way of life in mind – and the list of winners features both properties built using Landmark’s innovative, architecturally designed ‘Ready to Build’ Plans, and bespoke ‘Design and Build’ properties. Solar array, natural materials, statement bathrooms, and spectacular views included.



Landmark Homes CEO Steve Bunyan was ecstatic at the results, and says, “With so many Landmark homes being classed as 65-85% above industry standard, it’s a testament to the skills and expertise of our franchisees, and demonstrates that the Landmark stamp of ‘exceptional quality’ is carried across all of them. We’re incredibly proud of the builds we’ve completed across the country, and are thrilled to see them recognised.”

Media Release on 21 December 2020



