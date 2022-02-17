Momentum Life is awarded both the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award and Reader’s Digest NZ Silver Quality Service Award for 2022

Media Release: 18 February 2022

Momentum Life has been awarded the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for the third year running as well as the Reader’s Digest Silver Quality Service Award for Funeral Insurance for the second year in a row, confirming Momentum Life as an industry leader in the provision of high-quality customer service.

Since 2017, Feefo has recognised Momentum Life as a business who delivers exceptional customer experiences, having been awarded Feefo’s highest accolades – Gold Trusted Service and the Platinum Trusted Service Awards for the past six consecutive years.



The Awards are unique as they are based purely on feedback from real customers. This means they are a true reflection of commitment to outstanding customer service.



Feefo have given Platinum Trusted Service awards to businesses who have achieved Gold standard for three consecutive years. To receive a Gold Trusted Service award, businesses must have collected at least 50 reviews from verified customers with a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 4.9 between 1st January 2020 and 31st December 2021.



Eugeniu Jalba, Chief Executive Officer for Momentum Life commented: “We put our customers at the heart of everything we do at Momentum Life, so to receive this award for the sixth year from Feefo, means so much to us. As it is based on genuine feedback from our customers, we are reassured to know that we are, ultimately, providing them the very best in customer service. This award also highlights just how tremendously our staff have performed over what has been a very difficult past two years. No matter what the coming year has in store, Momentum Life remains fully committed to providing our customers the highest quality of service.”



Congratulating Momentum Life, Kim Burgess, Head of Customer Success at Feefo, said:

“The Trusted Service Awards recognise companies who go above and beyond to provide the very best customer experience.



“I’m so impressed by how our customers have overcome the challenges of the past two years. A particular congratulations to our Platinum Trusted Service winners. It’s an extremely tough challenge.



“I can’t wait to see what our customers achieve in 2022.”



Reader’s Digest NZ also recognised Momentum Life’s ongoing dedication to providing best in class products and experiences by awarding them the 2022 Silver Quality Service Award for Funeral Insurance for the second year running. This award recognises New Zealand companies that truly understand and value consumer needs.

New Zealanders can call 0800 111 679 for a no-obligation quote.



-Ends-





About Momentum Life



Momentum Life is a licensed New Zealand life insurance company, providing New Zealanders with easy and straightforward insurance solutions. They specialise in life insurance and funeral insurance.

Momentum Life is also a proud supporter of Heart Kids, the only charity in New Zealand dedicated to providing lifelong care and support for children and families living with childhood heart defects. A portion of all Momentum Life’s first-year insurance premiums are donated to support the valuable work Heart Kids does across the country.

To learn more please visit momentumlife.co.nz



Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is of a general nature only and does not take into account your personal situation or goals. You should consider whether the information is appropriate to your needs and seek independent financial advice, if required, to ensure an insurance product is suitable for you.

Any product information is correct at the time this article was published. For current product information, please visit the Momentum Life website.

Media Contact

Ginny Rolls, Momentum Life

momentumlife.co.nz

ginny.rolls@momentumlife.co.nz

+61403701751