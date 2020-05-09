Myjobspace Shows Support to Employers

(PR.co.nz)

Gary Collins, Director of The Job Agency Limited, which trades as Myjobspace (www.myjobspace.co.nz), has announced that Myjobspace will make free listings available to all New Zealand based businesses until the 30th June, 2020.

Collins said “we are very proud to be NZ’s largest Kiwi owned job site (Seek is 100% Australian owned and Trade Me is 100% UK owned these days).

“We have been trading as Myjobspace since 2006 with the support of Employers and Jobhunters throughout New Zealand.

“We believe these are extraordinary times we find ourselves in as a business community, and that it is now more important than ever that we support each other!

“Coming out of Level 3 lockdown and as we approach the end of the Wage Subsidy 12-week period, it is sadly likely that many hard-working people will be looking for new opportunities.

“That said, we know from our current clients that there are certain industries that will desperately need good staff, for instance manufacturing, healthcare and civil projects such as roading etc.

“Myjobspace wants to make it as easy as possible for quality employers to find quality people at a time when all businesses may have to be careful with their cashflow.

So as of today [Thursday, May 7, 2020] we have loaded a product that is free to any NZ based employer (be they NZ owned or not), which will be available completely free until the 30th June.”

When asked why they are offering this, Collins said “We are a national job site but our head office is based in Canterbury and we lost our building etc in the quakes.

“We survived those hard times because NZ businesses supported us at a time when we were severely stretched – since then we have completely replaced our program and are in a position for growth – so to us it only seems right that we return the support that was given to us by helping all employers now!

“There will be hard times ahead, but if we all do what we can to show support for each other, then there is no reason why our fantastic communities can’t ultimately come out of this much stronger.”

Employers can access the free product here: https://www.myjobspace.co.nz/employer-products/

