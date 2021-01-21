New Allied Press partnership puts ODT Extra! on Education Perfect platform for teachers and students

The strategic partnership between Allied Press and Dunedin-based digital educators Education Perfect will begin with the start of the 2021 school year. From February, schools will be able to access ODT Extra! through their Education Perfect subscription.



“Allied Press has continued to support ODT Extra! which is now the only Newspaper in Education product left in New Zealand,” said Allied Press Chief Executive, Grant McKenzie.



“This new partnership with Education Perfect is an important step for Allied Press as it allows us to make ODT Extra! available on the widely used EP platform without sacrificing the key elements that have made ODT Extra! special in the first place.



“The partnership enables teachers to change the way they use ODT Extra! in the classroom, minimise waste and provide Allied Press with the ability to keep up with changing trends and demands in the classroom, now and in the future,” he added.



Along with EP’s curriculum-aligned content and ability for teachers to create and share their own lessons, EP has been focused on bringing unique, quality content like ODT Extra! to the Education Perfect platform.



“We are incredibly pleased to be able to bring ODT Extra! to the EP platform as it provides so many benefits to teachers and students,” said Education Perfect Partnerships Director, Anna Redmile.



“It will deliver quality journalism to the next generation on the trusted and engaging EP platform. This innovative approach and investment will enable ODT Extra! to continue to be used and loved by students and schools for years to come,” Redmile said.



Since ODT Extra!’s entry into the school resource market in 2005, the product has been delivered to schools as a 16-page printed newspaper, 11-12 times per year. In 2019, Allied Press began rebranding and updating ODT Extra! with higher production values, new logos, and the inclusion of Te Reo.



Allied Press will continue to publish ODT Extra! in print as part of its multi-channel strategy, reinforcing a commitment to quality journalism in the classroom.



Teachers can subscribe to ODT Extra! From Monday 18 January via the ODT Extra! website, extraeducation.co.nz.



About EP: With global headquarters in Dunedin, New Zealand, Education Perfect (EP) (https://www.educationperfect.com/) is a leading digital platform, enabling transformative online teaching and learning experiences to power the 21st century classroom. EP supports the engagement of students in online learning, provides effective assessment during the learning online process, and enables the collection and analysis of student feedback. With offices in Australia, NZ, and Singapore, and 1 million+ students, 50,000+ teachers, in 3,000+ schools, in 50+ countries, EP’s integrated smart technology enhances teaching and learning through curriculum-based content delivery and a ‘learner centred’ approach, improving learning outcomes and creating lifelong learners – for school, for the home and for parents. More information at educationperfect.com (http://www.educationperfect.com).



About Allied Press and ODT Extra!: Allied Press publishes the Otago Daily Times newspaper and the news website odt.co.nz (http://www.odt.co.nz), ODT Extra! is a social studies resource for students aged 8-14, available in schools across New Zealand.



==

Media Release on 21 January 2021



Media enquiries:

Education Perfect – Alana Fisher-Chejoski alana.fisherchejoski@thebigsmoke.com.au



Allied Press – Matthew Holdridge, Manager – Extra! matthew.holdridge@alliedpress.co.nz or +64 27 534 9986.