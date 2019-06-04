New Look for Stripped Jerky

Established in 2017 Stripped Jerky cut its teeth selling jerky every weekend at many of the fantastic farmers markets and events in and around Christchurch. Quickly finding a dedicated following and expanding into selected specialty retailers, online, golf clubs and now supermarkets.



Following the lead of craft beer, owner/jerk Mike Gray says, ‘The most important thing to us is that we deliver the best tasting, all natural jerky there is, and while we’re at it let’s do it in style!’ ‘Don’t play with your food, but definitely have fun with it.’



The new look art-packs will be rolling out through all our regular retailers from the start of June so keep your eyes peeled.

Media Release on 4 June 2019

