New Plymouth Go Street Excited about Taranaki Events

Taranaki is set to be a hub of artistic and cultural exploration, offering a range of events that promise to captivate locals and visitors alike.

Taranaki Arts Trail – 27-29th October + 3-5th November

Leading the way is the much-anticipated Taranaki Arts Trail 2023, celebrating its remarkable tenth year. This event boasts an unprecedented number of participating artists, with over 100 opening their studios for visitors. With free admission to all locations, this is an opportunity for art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the vibrant Taranaki arts community.

The 19th Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival – 27th October – 5th November

Gardening enthusiasts can take the opportunity to explore the homes of garden experts, offering a unique and friendly experience. Feel the energy of a new summer season and be inspired to make the most of your own garden.

Elton John vs. Billy Joel NZ Tribute – 5th November 7:30pm

Music lovers can look forward to the Elton John vs. Billy Joel NZ Tribute, a hit show touring nationwide in 2023. Cam and Sam promise to wow audiences of all ages with renditions of the greatest hits from these legendary artists.

Bill Bailey – Thoughtifier – 16th November 8:00pm

Bill Bailey takes the stage with “Thoughtifier”, a captivating journey through the history and future of thought, pondering its significance for humanity’s survival.

Deck the Room for Refuge – 18th November 9:00am to 4:00pm

The return of the “Deck the Rooms for Refuge” event is a cause for celebration, marking 20 years of sharing the Christmas spirit through the creative interpretations of eight New Plymouth homeowners.

Extravaganza Fair Summer Tour – 16-17th December

The Extravaganza Fair Summer Tour, New Zealand’s largest travelling festival/fair. With a focus on creativity and sustainability, this family-friendly event promises entertainment for all ages, from music and shows to stalls, rides, and food.

TSB Festival of Lights – 16th December – 21st January

Don’t miss out on another year of the Festival of Lights! This event never fails to leave viewers in awe.

Don't miss out on these extraordinary events in Taranaki. Mark your calendars and get ready for a season filled with creativity, inspiration, and entertainment.

