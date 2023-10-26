Ricki Cotter – NZ Business Connect Tauranga Regional Manager

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the Tauranga region, NZ Business Connect proudly announces the appointment of Ricki Cotter as their new Regional Manager. With an understanding of the local business landscape, Ricki is poised to lead the charge in forging meaningful connections within the community.

A Deep-Rooted Understanding of the Local Business Landscape

One of Ricki’s greatest assets is his deep-rooted understanding of the local business landscape. Having been entrenched in the Tauranga business scene for years, he brings a unique perspective and an extensive network of contacts that will undoubtedly be instrumental in driving the success of Business Connect initiatives in the region.

A Commitment to Facilitating Impactful Dialogues

Ricki Cotter is driven by a mission to unite businesses and facilitate impactful dialogues. He understands the power of meaningful conversations in driving innovation, collaboration, and growth. Under his guidance, Business Connect events in Tauranga are set to become vibrant platforms where professionals can exchange ideas, share insights, and forge mutually beneficial partnerships.

An Inspirational, Educational, and Great Experience for Attendees

With Ricki at the helm, attendees of Business Connect events in Tauranga can expect nothing short of an exceptional experience. His dedication to ensuring that each event is not only inspirational but also educational will undoubtedly elevate the value proposition for participants. Through thoughtfully curated programs and dynamic speakers, Ricki aims to leave attendees with actionable takeaways and a renewed sense of purpose.

A Business Owner and Media Pa Alumnus

Ricki’s firsthand experience with his company, Topline Carpenters, has taught him about the challenges and triumphs of entrepreneurship which equips him with a unique perspective that will resonate with local business owners. Additionally, Ricki has gone through the Media Pa government-funded training scheme, further enhancing his skill set and expertise in the realm of business management.

With the appointment of Ricki Cotter as the Regional Manager for Tauranga, NZ Business Connect is poised for a new era of growth and impact in the region. Ricki’s extensive experience, local insights, and commitment to fostering meaningful connections are sure to steer Business Connect events towards even greater heights. As Tauranga’s dynamic business landscape continues to evolve, Ricki Cotter stands ready to lead Business Connect in providing an inspirational, educational, and exceptional experience for all attendees.

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

Media Release 26 October 2023.