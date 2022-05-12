Shade Design Launch New Website for 2022

Outdoor shelter and Auckland pergola specialists, Shade Design have recently re-launched their website. The new site provides more details on each of Shade Design’s products and was developed to reflect the growth the Warkworth-based company has experienced over the past two years.



“We felt it was the perfect time to refresh our brand”, explains Shade Design Director, Tom Holbutt. “After a strong couple of years, we wanted an online presence that better reflected our position in the market”.



Shade Design has had a very busy past 18 months as, due to the pandemic, Kiwis have spent a lot more time in and around their homes. This has led to a surge in popularity of home improvement products like pergolas and other shelter solutions.



“People have had more time to consider the outdoor space of their homes”, says Holbutt. “For a long time, meeting friends and whanau outdoors was our only real option”.



While the opening of borders and a return to normality will see many begin to look outwardly again, Holbutt believes that the popularity of creating comfortable outdoor areas is here to stay.



“Kiwis have always loved entertaining outdoors. Unfortunately, the weather doesn’t always cooperate. This long period staying at home has introduced many to the wonders of modern-day pergolas and shelter solutions”.



“A quality, custom design outdoor shelter solution can vastly improve the livability of a home and add real value”.



The new website is designed to showcase the diverse range of shading solutions offered by Shade Design and show that there is a product for all kinds of buyers.



“Shade and shelter technology has come a long way in the last few years. There really is something for everyone – of all budgets and requirements”.



View Shade Design’s new website at https://www.shadedesign.co.nz/.

Media Release on 12 May 2022

Media Contact

Shade Design

Email: info@shadedesign.co.nz

Phone: 022 342 4082

Website: https://www.shadedesign.co.nz/