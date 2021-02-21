The Future of Training is Here and it’s Virtual

There is no amount of classroom learning that can prepare someone for the physical and mental demands of some jobs; confined spaces, working at heights, fire, and hazard detection for example. Traditionally this type of training has had to be undertaken on the job – until now.



At Goleman we are experienced industry experts and trainers and as such we understand the practical realities and needs of on-boarding, training, and safety. This gives us incredible insight into how to use VRT effectively and so that trainees receive the best possible training, without disruption or downtime for the employer and the rest of their team.

Picture this:

A group of new recruits sit in a training room waiting for their site induction to begin. Their trainer approaches the room and looks at their expectant faces and groans. Why? He knows that as important as these sessions are, they take far too long and they’re not effective.



This type of training leads to too much downtime and there’s still on-site accidents – regardless of how long they all sit in that room going over the safety drills.



Contrast that with Virtual Reality Training. Trainees work through training modules that enable them to gain practical experience in simulated working conditions. And when they do something wrong – no one gets hurt and the trainee has an opportunity to learn from their mistake and try again.



Its little wonder companies using this type of training are seeing an up to 80% increase in the retention of knowledge amongst their team members.

Training doesn’t have to be ‘on the job’ to be hands-on.be Goleman Group’s NZQA Industry Training has recently been extended to include Virtual Reality Learning Experiences – the new way to learn ‘on the job’.

Virtual Reality Training (VRT) is safe, effective, true to life training enabling employers across New Zealand to safely train and induct their employees using immersive, simulated training environments.



Goleman Group CEO Joel Matsis: “There is no amount of classroom learning that can prepare someone for the physical and mental demands of some jobs; confined spaces, working at heights, fire, and hazard detection for example. Traditionally this type of training has had to be undertaken on the job – until now. At Goleman we are experienced industry experts and trainers and as such we understand the practical realities and needs of on-boarding, training, and safety. This gives us incredible insight into how to use VRT effectively and so that trainees receive the best possible training, without disruption or downtime for the employer and the rest of their team.”



What is a Virtual Reality Learning Experience?



Virtual Reality Training (VRT) is digital simulation of realistic situations for training purposes.



Trainees use a headset and controllers to interact with a 3D virtual setting ‘fitted out’ with simulated real-world tools, machinery, and instructors. The technology enables you to train and induct your teams safely and cost-effectively. And VRT is proven to increase engagement and knowledge retention amongst participants.



Virtual Learning Experiences offered by Goleman Group include:

● Confined Space

● Height Safety

● Hazard Detection

● Manual Handling

● Excavator Safety

● Fire Safety

● Chainsaw Safety

● Site Induction

Goleman Group Virtual Reality Training is powered by Next World

Benefits of Goleman Group’s Virtual Reality Training Programs

● No downtime and no one gets hurt

● Increases engagement – VR training is proven to increase participants’ engagement by up to 85%.

● Knowledge acquisition – VR learning achieves higher assessment scores of 93% compared to 73% with conventional learning methods.

● Risk minimisation

● Increased productivity

● Better knowledge retention – up to 80% one year after training, compared to 20% just one week after traditional training.

● Reduced costs through maximising learning outcomes and knowledge retention.



Source: https://nextworldenterprises.com/learning-experiences/



About Goleman Group

A collaborative of jointly owned, managed and directed companies aligned under a single representative the Goleman Group.

Goleman Group has established a unique service composed of people, programs and performance standards designed to provide clients with high quality, safe, cost effective services and industry recognised training. Goleman Group has established offices throughout New Zealand and employs skilled and qualified trade professionals.

For more information contact:

Joel Matsis

Goleman Group

(+64) 04 472 3929

Email: joel@goleman.co.nz

https://goleman.co.nz

https://goleman.co.nz/training/vr-training/