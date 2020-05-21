The Property Group Limited (TPG) Dedicated to Getting NZ Infrastructure Back on Track

As New Zealand moved into Alert Level 2 on Wednesday 13 May, many businesses reopened their doors and resumed operations. The Property Group Limited (TPG) was one of them, and they are excited to do their part as a fundamental New Zealand business.



TPG’s National Commercial Manager Sam Cottier says TPG’s full range of property services could help many businesses kickstart their operations, which can be precisely what the country needs to put its economy back on track.



“Our team across the country are gearing up to help with development management, property advisory, RMA planning, housing and community projects and more.



“Now, more than ever, it’s important to pick up where we left off and invest our efforts in the future of our country. More often than not, that begins with infrastructure.”



TPG is proud to have previously been involved in the North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery alliance (NCTIR) project, working as their preferred property advisor to assist with the Kaikōura earthquake recovery. This gave TPG experience working in a crisis recovery situation, a lot of which has been able to guide their approach to the post-lockdown recovery period.



“We are always ready to assist our clients to plan for the ‘what ifs?’ and to make better property decisions after downturns and events not widely foreseen.” – Says TPG’s Managing Director Wayne Crowley.



If you would like to know more about TPG or their services, visit propertygroup.co.nz, use the contact form, phone 04 470 6105, or email enquiries@propertygroup.co.nz.



About The Property Group

The Property Group Limited (TPG) is New Zealand’s largest independent specialist property consultancy, with 13 offices nationwide. They are proud to offer end-to-end property, planning and development advice to enable clients to make decisions that add value to their business. From the north to the south, TPG has a variety of experts who are dedicated to providing the full property package.

Media Release on 21 May 2020

