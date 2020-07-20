The Property Group Limited (TPG) supports the government’s major investment in safe drinking water

The investment will make a difference to communities across the country. TPG’s Local Government Lead Rebecca Mackenzie says the $761 million investment and announcement of the next stage of the Three Waters Reform Programme is a real step forward in addressing our three water infrastructure problems and identifying solutions for the delivery of these services to communities.

At TPG, we work with our local government clients to support the successful delivery of three water projects through our integrated property, planning and development services. Some of our recent projects include assisting Hastings District Council to secure the key property aspects required to support a new booster pump station in Havelock North and associated infrastructure, in addition to supporting the upgrade of existing and construction of new water treatment facilities in small communities around the district.



“It is exciting to see local and central government partnering to address New Zealand’s three water infrastructure challenges and design the shape of the service delivery reform.”



“Through our integrated property and planning service offering, our team across the country is working hard with our local government clients on projects that will improve the safety, resilience, capacity and flexibility of three water infrastructure. We welcome the funding announcement at a time when COVID-19 has put even greater pressure on our local government clients.” – says Rebecca Mackenzie.



About The Property Group Limited

The Property Group Limited (TPG) is New Zealand's largest independent specialist property consultancy, with 13 offices nationwide.

