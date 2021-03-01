Think Concepts Unveils New Website

The streamlined new site showcases the Think Concepts team and its offerings, which include managed services, IT consulting, cloud services and cybersecurity.



Visitors will find a more user-friendly format with a continued focus on customer service and creating bespoke technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With offices in Auckland, Wellington and Tauranga, Think Concepts has clients in all markets and continues to expand its portfolio under the direction of its energetic CEO, Ahlam AyoubZadeh.



Her ethos is reflected in the new site’s branding and emphasis on team culture, having been part of the company’s story since day one. Extensive team bios, Our Story and Our Values, all feature on the new site, giving customers a glimpse into the people behind the support and security Think Concepts provides.



Looking ahead, the company aims to cement its position as an industry leader by providing rich, relevant content and personalised services to meet ever-changing business demands. Being fully remote by nature long before the pandemic broke, the company was able to run as normal, even in the wake of COVID-19, and is well-equipped to help other businesses do the same.



For more information, visit https://thinking.co.nz/

Media Release on 1 March 2021

Media Contact

Courtney McCullough, Think Concepts

Email: courtney@thinking.co.nz

Phone: 0800 4 84465

Website: https://thinking.co.nz/