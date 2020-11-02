Travel Cars NZ Changes the Business Model

Since the pandemic started the tourism industry has been affected the most, especially operators like Travel Cars NZ.



The business, located in Auckland, decided to move entirely online so there will be no option of buying physically.



New changes on the website will include:



– Private sellers will be able to list their car or campervan for sale.

– Rentals will be available from many different campervan operators, with more than 1000 vehicles available at all times.

– Insurance and mechanical warranties can be purchased for any car, no matter if the sale is private or from a car dealership.



Media Release on 30 October 2020



