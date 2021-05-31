Ultimate Clean Celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Professional Commercial & Residential Cleaning Services

Ultimate Clean specializes in commercial and residential cleaning services in Auckland, Hamilton, Waikato Wide, Bay Of Plenty (Tauranga), Rotorua, Thames and Dunedin and plans to go nationwide soon.



In commercial cleaning, Ultimate Clean has experience working with most industries, and they understand the different requirements each client has.



Ultimate Clean provides cleaning services in retail cleaning, childcare centres, medical centres, office cleaning, industrial cleaning, new building clean, retirement centres, waste disposal and rental cleaning services 24 hours, seven days a week. Currently, we cover Auckland, Waikato (Hamilton), Tauranga, Rotorua, Thames and Dunedin Areas for commercial cleaning.



Ultimate Clean has started operating high-quality commercial cleaning services through a franchise model throughout New Zealand.



In residential cleaning, Ultimate Clean ensure that we provide the proper training, equipment and support to enable our staff to deliver the highest quality. The most efficient and safest services at your home include carpet cleaning, home cleaning, exterior house wash, windows cleaning, roof cleaning and many more. The areas we cover for residential cleaning are Waikato (Hamilton), Tauranga, Rotorua and Thames Areas.



If you are looking to create a clean impression for your business or home, contact our expert team at Ultimate Clean.





Media Release – May 2021



Media Contact

Ultimate Clean

Email: support@cloudmedia.co.nz

Phone: 0800 025 326

Website: https://ultimateclean.co.nz

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5ygkkxOkUk