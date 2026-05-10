Breakthrough Light Therapy Helping New Zealanders Regain Vision and Driving Independence

WELLINGTON, NZ – 11 May, 2026 – Fresh clinical data presented this weekend at the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists (RANZCO) New Zealand Branch Annual Scientific Meeting in Queenstown on 8th-9th May , reveals that a non-invasive light therapy is helping patients with dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) regain sight and maintain their independence.

The study, led by Oxford fellowship-trained ophthalmologist Dr. James Leong, is the first real-world review of Photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy in New Zealand. While the management of dry AMD has historically been limited to “watching and waiting” while vision declines, this new data suggests that active intervention can yield restorative benefits.

Findings from the study show that 59% of patients achieved at least a 1-line improvement in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in both eyes following treatment. This shift is more than just an arcane clinical statistic; a 1-line difference on an eye chart can put someone above or below the threshold for meeting legal driving requirements. For many older New Zealanders, this improvement marks the difference between maintaining a driver’s license and losing the independence that comes with it.

Dr. Leong explains that the therapy represents a paradigm shift from passive monitoring to active metabolic support. He notes that while PBM is not a cure, it targets stressed, but still viable cells surrounding areas of retinal loss and optimises mitochondrial function and reduces oxidative stress. By revitalizing this metabolically active tissue, the treatment can stimulate visual recovery even in patients with advanced disease. Dr. Leong believes these results challenge the “therapeutic nihilism” often associated with dry AMD, suggesting that as long as islands of viable retinal tissue persist, the window of useful central vision can potentially be extended.

The Eye-Light system used in the study has been available at The Eye Clinic Wellington since July 2025. While other PBM systems have acheived FDA-approval in the United State of America, these are not expected to reach local shores until 2027. The Eye-Light system received the CE mark in Europe and this system provides an immediate avenue for patients to access PBM treatment.

The Eye Clinic Wellington has a cohort of patients who have undergone PBM treatment and are available to speak with the media about their experiences and the impact the therapy has had on their quality of life.

About Dr. James Leong:

Dr. James Leong is an Oxford fellowship-trained consultant ophthalmologist specializing in medical retina, uveitis, and refractive cataract surgery. He is the founder of The Eye Clinic Wellington, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advanced diagnostics and personalized patient care.

Media Release on 11 May 2-26

Media Contact

Sylvia Hewison, The Eye Clinic

sylvia.hewison@eyeclinic.org.nz

‭04-4707663‬

www.eyeclinic.org.nz