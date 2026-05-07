0% Tariffs, $20 Billion Confidence. One Clear Message: New Zealand and India mean Business

New Zealand and India have entered into a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a major milestone in bilateral commerce. The pact delivers 100% duty-free access for Indian exports to New Zealand, helping Kiwi businesses source quality products more competitively, while strengthening long-term supply chain collaboration between both nations.

For New Zealand, the timing is significant. As businesses seek resilient sourcing alternatives, broader supplier networks, and better value, India offers a powerful combination of manufacturing depth, engineering expertise, textile leadership, and export readiness.

Why New Zealand gains big from this deal

1. More competitive imports for Kiwi businesses

With tariffs removed, New Zealand importers can access Indian industrial goods, textiles, machinery parts and consumer products at improved landed costs.

2. Diversified supply chains

The agreement reduces dependence on concentrated sourcing markets by opening stronger trade channels with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

3. Access to India’s scale and innovation

From engineering products to sustainable textiles, New Zealand businesses gain access to India’s expanding capabilities across multiple sectors.

A growth catalyst for rivexa’s New Zealand partnerships

rivexa has already built successful trade relationships with New Zealand buyers across categories and recently secured a significant purchase order from New Zealand- demonstrating trust in India-led sourcing partnerships.

With the new FTA in place, trade between India and New Zealand through a trusted platform like rivexa becomes even smoother and faster.

Through rivexa’s Industrial Goods and Fashion & Home Textiles verticals, New Zealand buyers can source from verified Indian suppliers across:

Engineering components

Machinery parts

Electricals & hardware

Home linen & textiles

Sustainable fabrics

Lifestyle and décor products

rivexa’s take

This FTA marks more than a policy milestone- it signals a structural shift in India-New Zealand trade. For New Zealand businesses, India is rapidly emerging as a strategic partner for long-term procurement, providing critical advantages in today’s uncertain global trade environment.

India’s merchandise exports have crossed US$430+ billion annually, highlighting the country’s growing strength as a global trade and manufacturing powerhouse.

Backed by a vast supplier ecosystem and advancing logistics infrastructure, India is increasingly equipped to meet the evolving demands of global buyers with scale and reliability.

For rivexa, this reinforces our position as a trusted India sourcing partner, connecting international buyers with verified suppliers across Industrial Goods and Fashion & Home Textiles.

This FTA creates a prime window to capture market advantage. The biggest gains will go to businesses that move early.

Connect with rivexa now – before your competitors do!

About rivexa

rivexa is the trusted gateway to global B2B sourcing from India, building a powerful cross-border trade ecosystem that enables Indian MSMEs to scale and compete globally. Launched in October 2023, rivexa delivers a seamless end-to-end procurement experience- supporting supplier discovery, quality assurance and production monitoring. With a growing presence in New Zealand, Europe, Oceania, UAE, UK, and the US, rivexa continues to strengthen India’s position as a reliable sourcing destination. With 1,500+ verified suppliers, 500+ global buyers, and 10,000+ trade enquiries, rivexa is accelerating India’s rise as a global sourcing powerhouse. It supports key sectors such as Fashion & Home Textiles and Industrial Goods- positioning India as a sourcing hub and shaping the future of international commerce.

About mjunction

mjunction services limited is India’s leading B2B e-commerce company, established in 2001 as a joint venture between Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). The company provides technology-driven digital procurement, e-auction, and supply chain solutions. It enables transparent transactions, efficient sourcing, and operational optimization for businesses across industries such as steel, coal, power, and manufacturing. With a strong focus on innovation, compliance, and global market access, mjunction supports both domestic and international trade while helping organizations streamline procurement and enhance supply chain efficiency.

Media Release on 8 May 2026

Media Contact

Prerona Mukherjee Patra, rivexa

prerona.patra@rivexa.com

+91 6289068992

https://www.rivexa.com/